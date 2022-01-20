Grammy-nominee Batiste reschedules missed Tucson Jazz Fest date

After a tumultuous start to the 2022 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival that saw its marquee headliners postpone their shows, all three have penciled in makeup dates.

• Jon Batiste, nominated for 11 Grammys, will play Centennial Hall March 4, making good on his Jan. 21 missed concert.

• Dianne Reeves will be at Leo Rich Theatre May 13, making up her missed date that was supposed to close out the festival on Sunday, Jan. 23.

• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will be at the Rialto Theatre June 5 after postponing their Jan. 22 concert.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new ones, or, if ticketholders are unable to make the new dates, they can request a refund, Jazz Festival officials said.

For tickets, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org