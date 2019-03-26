Steven Curtis Chapman has five Grammys to his credit and a whopping 58 Dove Awards.
Can you just picture that display; he’d need more than a curio cabinet in his Kentucky home to showcase that kind of hardware.
Chapman (“Cinderella”) is one of the most-awarded artists on the Christian pop roster, and surely he’s in line for additional nods after last week, when he released “Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows.”
The album is sure to create some buzz not only because of Chapman but the guest artists he’s brought in on the project that returns Chapman to his musical roots. He’s enlisted some family members on the project but he’s also brought in country-bluegrass great Ricky Skaggs and Rascal Flatts’ frontman Gary LeVox.
Don’t be surprised if come next fall, when folks who decide such things as Grammys and Dove Awards, start floating Chapman’s name.
Expect Chapman to play a cut or two from “Deeper Roots” when he pulls the fourth season of his “SCC Solo: Hits, History and Influences” tour into the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave., on Saturday, March 30. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33.25 and there aren’t many left at ticketmaster.com.