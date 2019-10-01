The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music is hosting Orquesta Sinfónica Esperanza Azteca Revolución UACJ, a youth orchestra from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, in a free concert Monday, Oct. 7.
“Hope Through Music Across Borders” will feature the 60-member youth ensemble performing music by Mexican composers including José Pablo Moncayo, Juventino Rosas, Arturo Márquez and Manuel Enríquez. They also will perform traditional popular songs including “Jarabe Tapatío,” “Cielito Lindo,” “Juan Colorado” and “México Lindo y Querido.”
Jové García leads the group, which was founded in 2011 as an initiative to promote music to vulnerable and underprivileged young people in the border city of Ciudad Juárez. The hope was that the participants would find pathways to better opportunities.
Sinfónica Esperanza now sponsors 62 symphony orchestras and choruses throughout Mexico, and has more than 17,000 children and young adults participating.
Admission to Monday’s concert at Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road on the UA campus, is free. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.