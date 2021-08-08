Horn player Lundy kicks off 2021 Bach Society series

Fun fact: The French horn is actually German.
It originated in Germany, but the French perfected it with the introduction of valves that actually transformed the brass instrument and opened up worlds of possibilities.
Johanna Lundy plays the French horn, mighty well we might add, and on Sunday, Aug. 15, she's playing French music on her French horn.
The Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal horn player opens the 2021 St. Andrew's Bach Society's summer concert series with "Luminous," a program of music written by French and Belgian composers.
According to program notes, the concert "celebrates composers with the ability to radiate light through sound." Several of those composers are women, including Jane Vignery, who composed the concert's centerpiece, Sonata for Horn and Piano.
Pianist Hsin-Chih Chang will accompany Lundy, who has been a regular on the St. Andrew's Bach Society summer series for several years.
Also on the program: Paul Dukas's demanding 1906 horn piece "Villanelle"; a pair of works by little played French composer Elsa Barraine including Fanfare for Horn and Piano; and French composer Denise Roger's "Récit."
The recital begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Tickets are $15, $10 for students at the door or online at standrewsbach.org
Coming up in the series: Monsoon Brass on Aug. 29; and violinist Steven Moeckel with Stephen Hartman on Sept. 12. For tickets and details, visit standrewsbach.org.
