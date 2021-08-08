Horn player Lundy kicks off 2021 Bach Society series

Fun fact: The French horn is actually German.

It originated in Germany, but the French perfected it with the introduction of valves that actually transformed the brass instrument and opened up worlds of possibilities.

Johanna Lundy plays the French horn, mighty well we might add, and on Sunday, Aug. 15, she's playing French music on her French horn.

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal horn player opens the 2021 St. Andrew's Bach Society's summer concert series with "Luminous," a program of music written by French and Belgian composers.

According to program notes, the concert "celebrates composers with the ability to radiate light through sound." Several of those composers are women, including Jane Vignery, who composed the concert's centerpiece, Sonata for Horn and Piano.

Pianist Hsin-Chih Chang will accompany Lundy, who has been a regular on the St. Andrew's Bach Society summer series for several years.