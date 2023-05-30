Hotel Congress isn’t letting a little 100-degree weather slow it down.

The historic downtown hotel is launching what it says is its most ambitious summer party series of events aimed at keeping Tucsonans engaged and entertained during the hottest months of the year.

It kicks off in June with an array of concerts, cookouts and summer parties at the hotel’s Club Congress and Plaza Stage venues at 311 E. Congress St. Get tickets and details at hotelcongress.com or call 520-622-8848.

Here’s the lineup:

Saturday, June 3, Tucson alt-folkies Barefoot on Bumblebees shares the stage with fellow Tucson bands Oh Black Sea and Marina Oleshiko at Club Congress.

Sunday, June 4, Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems explores the golden era of American music traditions, ranging from pre-WWII blues to 1960s Nashville honky tonk at Club Congress.

Wednesday, June 7, Rob Leines and Summer Dean bring the “Two to Tango” Tour to Club Congress.

June 9, Congress Country Cookout featuring Johnny Cash tribute act Cash’d Out on the Plaza Stage.

June 10, Catch the soulful blues of Buffalo Nichols at Club Congress.

June 11, East Texas singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson (think Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle) plays Club Congress.

June 15, Alt-indie artist Sundiver Ca plays Club Congress.

June 17, Juneteenth Jam featuring Prime Society, DJ Impeccable and Natho Lotus, with DJ Fat Tony playing the after-party, is on the Plaza Stage.

June 18, Dennis Jones Band showcases sizzling hot guitar solos and smooth and soulful blues vocals on the Plaza Stage.

June 23, Sedona singer-songwriter Decker (Brian Decker) plays a CD release show for his eighth studio album, “Ouroboros.” Tucson’s own Carlos Arzate & the Kind Souls and Phoenix’s The Senators open the show at Club Congress.

June 24, Retro Game Show presents hilarious and warped versions of popular television game shows at Club Congress.