'If Music Be the Food' goes virtual for fifth annual event

“As an artist, our way of communicating with people is with music, with our art," Amato said. "That’s what we do. It’s a different job when you're not playing for an audience.”

The all-volunteer movement, founded by Eastman viola professor Carol Rodland in 2009, has more than a dozen chapters nationwide, but Amato said many of them bowed out of doing a concert this year because of the pandemic.

And while the notion of skipping the event this year might have crossed her mind, she and her colleagues were game for the challenge.

“This has been a really nice way to collaborate in a new way that we have never tried before,” Amato said.

And the need this year seems to be greater than the four previous years, she said.

“I think now you see a lot of people who are out of work and a lot of people who hadn't had to rely on food banks before are finding themselves in a new state of need,” she said. "And food banks are also strained because people aren't donating as much. I think the problem is at both ends.”

In its first four years, the Tucson event has raised about $1,000 cash and 800 pounds of food.

For the fifth annual concert, the musicians divided into four ensembles to perform works by Mozart, Béla Bartók and Irish violist and composer Garth Knox. The concert runs 20 minutes.

