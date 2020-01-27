In song fest's first week, sellouts were the norm

Getting in on the ground floor of greatness

It is not hyperbole to predict that Italian soprano Federica Lombardi will one day be as big an opera star as Renée Fleming.

She is on a fast track, performing with major companies in Germany, Italy and America, where she made her New York Metropolitan Opera debut last January.

Last weekend the TSO hosted her American symphony debut in a pair of performances that showcased her vocal versatility. Lombardi, accompanied by the terrific TSO Chorus, dipped into the mezzo end of her register on the “Crucifixus” movement of Rossini’s “Petite Messa Solennelle.” Moments later, she soared to breathtaking heights in the “Laudermus te,” showing off an elegant coloratura that took your breath away.

And for traveling the farthest, duo gets a sold-out show

British tenor Ian Bostridge and Chinese guitarist Xuefei Yang get the prize for coming the farthest.

The pair traveled from London, where they both live, for their Jan. 22 concert at Holsclaw Hall at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. it was the first of a couple American shows, including one near Chicago in Illinois.