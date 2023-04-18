American indie rock band, The Lemon Twigs, will be playing at Club Congress on April 25. This will be the 10th show of a nearly four-month long U.S./European tour the band kicked off in honor of a new album they’re releasing on May 5.

“This current tour will be the first (since the COVID-19 pandemic) with a new record on the horizon,” said Lemon Twigs’ Brian D’Addario in an email interview with the Star.

The band’s upcoming album will be entitled “Everything Harmony,” with a sound inspired by “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” by Simon and Garfunkel, D’Addario said.

“It’s the best sounding album of all time, in my opinion,” he said.

Brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario formed the band in 2014 while they were still in high school. Both brothers are multi-instrumentalist musicians who trade off singing, drumming and playing guitar depending on the song.

“We have Danny Ayala on bass and keys, who we’ve played with since we were in elementary school and played in our original lineup. We also have Reza Matin, who’s a fantastic drummer and guitarist who we found through his own group, Uni Boys. We all do a lot of switching instruments on stage,” D’Addario said.

One aspect of the Lemon Twigs’ tour has been supporting the alternative rock band The Killers, with The Twigs occasionally opening up for them in larger arena style shows.

“The Killers opening slot has been a nice surprise and it’s been a real trip playing arenas,” said D’Addario.

D’Addario said the Lemon Twigs haven’t performed in Tucson for five years and that last time they played at 191 Toole.

“I remember it being a fun show. I remember Michael having a mock argument with me and storming off the stage,” said D’Addario.

The Lemon Twigs will be performing at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress, with opening act, The Uni Boys, going on at 7:30 p.m.