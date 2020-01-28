International tenor Polenzani making Southwest debut in Tucson

Friday’s concert opens with Schubert songs, segues to a little Beethoven in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday, then dips into arias and songs that have defined his 25-year career that has included more than 300 performances in over 20 roles with the New York Metropolitan Opera.

“I love doing both (recitals and operas). The recital is, frankly, a lot harder — it’s just you and a pianist and a whole bunch of words,” Polenzani said. “The pianist I have worked with most of my career ... will tell you that I often will say to him right before we go on stage, ‘What was I thinking? How am I going to get all these words?’ ”

And there’s always that outside chance, even for an international star of Polenzani’s stature, to flub a verse or forget his place in a song.

“Sometimes it works that not all the words come out,” the father of three said with a chuckle. “The raw reality is that live theater is live theater and occasionally it goes wrong. ... (But) it brings you a little closer to your audience.”

Polenzani’s Southwest debut will be brief with little time to play tourist, or hit the links. Which is why he’s leaving his clubs, the ones he got in Scottsdale, back home in New York.