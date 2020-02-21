Ironwood Ridge, UA alum Barroero coming home for Tucson concert

The last time percussionist Trevor Barroero performed in Tucson was on the eve of graduating from the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.

He turned his honors concert in 2017 into a benefit for the Alzheimers Association, raising $10,000 in the memory of his grandmother who died of the disease several years earlier while Barropero was still in high school.

This weekend he ends the dry spell when he and his Lineage Percussion trio — formed when he and Lauren Floyd and Wesley Sumpter were students at the University of Georgia — perform a recital with the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music on Sunday, Feb. 23.

"It is an absolute joy to be back in my hometown of Tucson, especially during Rodeo week," Barroero said in an email interview. "It's already been a busy week."

Barroero arrived in Tucson last weekend and has already made several appearances including a solo marimba recital and nine outreach events at five Tucson elementary schools with Lineage Percussion.

In our email interview, we caught up with Barroero, who is working on his doctoral degree in Georgia with former Tucson Symphony Orchestra timpanist Kimberly Toscana Adams and her husband Timothy, about his career and what he misses most about Tucson.