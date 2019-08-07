Just because your kids are back in school doesn’t mean you have to pretend summer is over.
We still have weeks to go before the calendar says fall, and we don’t know about you but we’re not letting a minute of it go to waste.
We’ve found a few excuses to get out and enjoy ourselves this weekend before the kids’ school schedules kick into overdrive.
Women rock 191 Toole
It’s ladies night at 191 Toole on Friday, Aug. 9, as Miss Olivia and the Interlopers headline a double bill with fellow Tucson band the Surfbroads, a quartet that describes itself on Facebook as “hot broads playing cool surf.”
Miss Olivia, fronted by Olivia Reardon, is putting the final touches on their debut album, which bass player David Hostetler said could drop in October. The band, which has been around 2ƒ years, has three more songs to record with Craig Schumacher at Wavelab Studios.
Friday’s 21-and-older concert begins at 8 p.m. at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Admission is free. Details: 191toole.com.
Wonderful ride with this Journey tribute band
Fans will tell you that Las Vegas Journey tribute band Another Journey is hands-down the best interpreter/imitator of the 1970s pop-rock band, and we’re not going to argue the point. You can decide for yourself on Friday, Aug. 9, when Another Journey plays a show at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
If you’re that Journey fan — you know, the one who sings along at the top of their lungs to every song — “Wheel in the Sky,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “I’ll Be Alright Without You,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’, ” “Any Way You Want It” — even if they have forgotten the words. That’s the fun thing about Journey cover bands like Another Journey: We’re not looking for a replacement for the band we loved in our youth and our kids love today. We’re looking for a place-holder for the memories.
Another Journey goes on stage at 8 p.m. Friday and tickets are $20 in advance at rialtotheatre.com, $22 day of show.
Remember the Boondocks?
Late September marks three years since Cathy Warner and Bill Shew decided that 20½ years was plenty when it came to running the popular Boondocks Lounge at 3306 N. First Ave. But by that November, they were sucked back in the night club business when they agreed to help a friend run The Hideout Saloon on the east side. They agreed to stick around for two years; they’re still there, which is good news for east-siders.
The couple, who have a long and successful history with live music in Tucson, present music Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, featuring a host of local artists many of them with east-side ties.
“Tucson is so fortunate to have so many excellent musicians who also happen to be very nice people,” Warner said.
In addition to the Boondocks, which is now Nancy’s Boondocks, the couple also ran The Chicago Bar from 1984-88.
The Hideout Saloon, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive near South Pantano Road and East 22nd Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays; live music begins at 8 p.m. on weekends.
Coming up this weekend: Desert Treasure on Friday, Aug. 9; Sunset Red on Saturday, Aug. 10.