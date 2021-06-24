Jackson Browne heading to Tucson Music Hall, first post-pandemic concert at the downtown venue

Seventies rocker Jackson Browne will be the first artist to take the stage at Tucson Music Hall when he brings his “Evening With” tour here on Sept. 15.

This will be Browne’s first concert here since he played a nearly sold-out show at Fox Tucson Theatre in 2016. And he comes here with a new album, “Downhill From Everywhere,” which is expected to be released worldwide July 23 on Browne’s Inside Recordings label.

Browne holds a special place in Tucson’s heart. He has performed here every couple years since he headlined the 2011 Fund for Civility, Respect and Understanding benefit concert, which was born from the tragedy of the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting. Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and her assistant, Ron Barber, were injured in the attack, which left six people dead.

Barber, who went on to take Giffords seat in Congress, organized the Fund for Civility as a way to heal the city after the shooting and promote civility over violence.

Browne helped Barber and other local organizers recruit artists for the concert, held at the Tucson Arena. Among the 15 artists who joined the lineup was Alice Cooper, Dar Williams, Keb’ Mo’, Ozomatli and Graham Nash and David Crosby.

Tickets ($37-$127) for the Sept. 15 concert go on sale Friday, June 25, through ticketmaster.com or the Tucson Convention Center Box office, 260 S. Church Ave.

