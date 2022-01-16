Jenny and the Mexicats among the shows hitting Tucson stages this week

It's been a minute since Jenny and the Mexicats stood on a Tucson stage.

They're making up for lost time this weekend when they play a show with Tucson's own Santa Pachita at the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Mexicats, a multicultural high-energy flamenco/indie folk band fronted by trumpet-playing lead singer Jenny Ball, slips a little cumbia and jazz into their music, which they sing in English and Spanish. In addition to Ball, who's from England, the band includes Spanish percussionist David González Bernardos, and the Mexican brothers Pantera Mexicat on guitar and Icho Mexicat playing double bass.

Santa Pachita — formed by guitarist Miguel Reyes and bass player Victor Cruz — also mixes up genres with a fusion of ska, cumbia and rumba-salsa. The Tucson band marks its 10th anniversary this year.