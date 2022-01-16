 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenny and the Mexicats among the shows hitting Tucson stages this week
Jenny and the Mexicats will play a show with Tucson's Santa Pachita on Jan. 21.

 Courtesy Jenny and the Mexicats

It's been a minute since Jenny and the Mexicats stood on a Tucson stage.

They're making up for lost time this weekend when they play a show with Tucson's own Santa Pachita at the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Mexicats, a multicultural high-energy flamenco/indie folk band fronted by trumpet-playing lead singer Jenny Ball, slips a little cumbia and jazz into their music, which they sing in English and Spanish. In addition to Ball, who's from England, the band includes Spanish percussionist David González Bernardos, and the Mexican brothers Pantera Mexicat on guitar and Icho Mexicat playing double bass.

Tucson band Santa Pachita will play at the Rialto Theatre on Friday, Jan. 21.

Santa Pachita — formed by guitarist Miguel Reyes and bass player Victor Cruz — also mixes up genres with a fusion of ska, cumbia and rumba-salsa. The Tucson band marks its 10th anniversary this year.

Friday's concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $25 through ticketmaster.com

Also this week: 

• Post-hardcore, alternative rockers Shiner swing into the Rialto's sister venue 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $15 through ticketmaster.com in advance.

Tucson R&B singer Connie Brannock brings her Little House of Funk to the Hotel Congress Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 23. 

• Across the street at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., Tucson blues blaster Connie Brannock and her Little House of Blues make their monthly Congress Cookout showcase beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Tickets are $10 through hotelcongress.com

 
NOTE: Both Hotel Congress and the Rialto Theatre have COVID protocols that require ticketholders to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of showtime. Masks also are required. Events may be rescheduled or canceled. Check with the venue before attending. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

