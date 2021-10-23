Jerusalem Quartet to make up lost Tucson date next week

The Jerusalem Quartet wasted no time hitting the road early this month to make up a string of lost North American dates including a Tucson concert.

The ensemble is set to perform with Arizona Friends of Chamber Music on Wednesday, Oct. 27 — a makeup date from their April 2020 concert that was canceled.

“We are so excited to return to some of our favorite places. It has felt very sad to be kept away,” the ensemble wrote on its website before heading to the U.S. and Canada in early October.

The Jerusalem Quartet is no stranger to Tucson. It was here last in spring 2019 and was set to return in spring 2020 when COVID derailed that plan. The program for Wednesday’s concert opens with Haydn’s String Quartet in F minor and includes Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C major “Razumovsky.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $32 for adults, $10 for students through arizonachambermusic.org. A streaming option also is available for audience members who are not comfortable returning to in-person performances. For access details, visit arizonachambermusic.org.

