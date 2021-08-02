Jimmy Eat World, Tik-Tok star Blu DeTiger on Tucson's Dusk Music Fest lineup

Repp said he hopes the move downtown becomes permanent.

“We’re very happy to be downtown. I think downtown is where we always want to stay,” he said.

The festival was prepared last year to make the downtown move but put everything on hold as the number of COVID-19 infections swelled. Repp at the time said trying to put on the festival in the middle of the pandemic would have been daunting and he worried that it would put artists and the audience at risk.

A year later, the situation has greatly improved as more people get vaccinated, although cases have recently started surging here and nationwide.

“We are as ready as we can get. I know the landscape seems to change daily, weekly, monthly and I wish it was all good news,” Repp said, adding that they will follow local and county health official guidelines. “We are hoping for the best and prepared for something less than the best.”

In addition to the headliners, other national acts already committed to the festival include R&B soul band Tank and The Bangas, pop singer SG Lewis, EDM/dance musician John Summit, producer and vocalist Pauline Herr and alt-pop duo Mob Rich.