John Legend brings 'Bigger Love' Tour to Tucson's AVA

“Bigger Love” is a reflection of the musical influences that have defined Legend’s nearly 25-year career, from the soulful “Remember Us” to the reggae-inspired “Don’t Walk Away” and the R&B rich “Actions” that turns Legend’s trademark love song on its head with the refrain “actions speak louder than love songs.”

“That’s the music that made me,” said the 42-year-old Ohio native. “I think about soul music, hip-hop, pop, a little bit of reggae as well, gospel music — this is the music that is the tapestry of who I am. And so much of that is the tapestry of American music, particularly Black music in America.”

Legend opened the tour on Sept. 1 in Atlanta and will perform 28 shows through October before returning for his sixth season as a coach on “The Voice.”

“It was fun to finally put it out there for the audience and to feel our energy. It felt really good,” Legend said of the Atlanta show. “It felt joyful and full of love and connection. That’s what I want the shows to feel like. It was pretty magical feeling the energy of the crowd and connecting with them. There is something special about that. You can’t duplicate that in any other way.”