John Legend, Juanes added to 2020 AVA concert series
John Legend, Juanes added to 2020 AVA concert series

Singer-songwriter John Legend, shown here with wife Chrissy Teigen arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards last month, brings his "Bigger Love 2020 Tour" to Tucson's AVA in September. 

 Jordan Strauss

John Legend is bringing his "Bigger Love 2020 Tour" to Tucson's AVA at Casino del Sol in September.

It's one of several concerts the AVA announced this week as it fills in holes for its 2020 concert series. Also heading our way: Juanes on Oct. 3; and Voz De Mando, Ana Barbara, Chiquis and Enigma Norteno on April 18.

Tickets for those shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; tickets for Legend go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, through tickets.casinodelsol.com or at the box office, located inside the casino at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

This will be Legend's first Tucson concert since he headlined R Dub's Slow Jams Live in 2014.

Also set to perform in the AVA series:

• Southern rockers ZZ Top April 24. 

• Comedian George Lopez on May 16.

• "Jim Jefferies: Oblivious Tour" June 12.

 For details and tickets,  visit casinodelsol.com

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.

