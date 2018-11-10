"A little ditty 'bout Jack and Diane / Two American kids growing up in the heart land / Jack he's gonna be a football star / Diane debutante in the back seat of Jacky's car."
Admit it: you just went full John Cougar Mellencamp as you read that.
Imagine being in Tucson Music Hall with 2,289 fellow Mellencamp fans — he dropped the "Cougar" years ago — singing those lyrics at the top of your lungs.
Mellencamp, 67, is bringing “The John Mellencamp Show” to Tucson Music Hall on April 28 for a night of those classic 1980s folk-rock hits — "Jack and Diane," "Little Pink Houses," "Hurts So Good," "Small Town," "I Need A Lover," "Rumbleseat," "Authority Song" — along with some new material.
Tickets start at $57.50 and if you buy online, you'll get a hard copy — you know, something you can't download on a computer or stream on an app — of his album "Other People's Stuff," which Republic Records is expected to release in December.
Mellencamp should be in a pretty good mood when he arrives. Last week, he and on-again-off-again girlfriend Meg Ryan, 56, got engaged.