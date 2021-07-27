Jon Batiste, Herb Alpert on tap for the 2022 Tucson Jazz Festival in January

After having to put the brakes on its 2021 festival, the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival will return in January 2022 for a nine-day event that will span several downtown venues.

Jazz pianist Jon Batiste will headline the festival, which also features the return of jazz superstar Herb Alpert and his wife Lani Hall and appearances by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Dave Stryker and an intimate concert with the impeccable Dianne Reeves at Leo Rich Theatre.

Ticket information has not yet been released; for updates, check back at tucsonjazzfestival.org.

The 2022 festival will be the seventh in the festival's eight years. The 2021 event was initially pushed back to the spring, but was eventually nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.