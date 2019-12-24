You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Justin Bieber coming to Arizona in '20

Justin Bieber coming to Arizona in '20

Justin Bieber is bringing his "Yummy" world tour to State Farm Stadium in June. 

 Courtesy Def Jam Records

Justin Bieber is bringing his "Yummy" tour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in June, part of a nationwide stadium tour he announced on social media Christmas Eve.

Bieber began teasing the announcement on Monday. on Tuesday morning, he started a countdown — "3 hours." "2 hours." "While we wait" — before posting a video that hinted at his new single and album, "Yummy," being released on Jan. 3.

We are the eighth stop on the tour, which opens May 14 in Seattle, Washington. The tour, which includes stadiums and arenas, runs through late September.

This will be Bieber's first Arizona concert since he brought his "Purpose" World Tour to Gila River Arena in 2016.  

"Yummy" is the 25-year-old Bieber's first album in five years. 

Ticket prices were not announced on Tuesday. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News