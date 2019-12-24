Justin Bieber coming to Arizona in '20

Justin Bieber is bringing his "Yummy" tour to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in June, part of a nationwide stadium tour he announced on social media Christmas Eve.

Bieber began teasing the announcement on Monday. on Tuesday morning, he started a countdown — "3 hours." "2 hours." "While we wait" — before posting a video that hinted at his new single and album, "Yummy," being released on Jan. 3.

We are the eighth stop on the tour, which opens May 14 in Seattle, Washington. The tour, which includes stadiums and arenas, runs through late September.

This will be Bieber's first Arizona concert since he brought his "Purpose" World Tour to Gila River Arena in 2016.

"Yummy" is the 25-year-old Bieber's first album in five years.

Ticket prices were not announced on Tuesday.

