Karla Bonoff, the pen behind some of Linda Ronstadt's biggest hits, is making a Tucson stop

For some people, the name Karla Bonoff was a little known footnote in the career of Tucson's own Linda Ronstadt.

But after the release of the Ronstadt documentary "The Sound of My Voice" last fall, Bonoff's import to Ronstadt's career became a bit clearer.

And when she takes the Berger Center for the Performing Arts stage on Friday, Feb. 14, she'll likely bring it into even finer focus.

Bonoff, who is no stranger to Tucson audiences, will likely include a handful of songs she wrote that Ronstadt recorded including “Someone to Lay Down Beside Me,” “Lose Again” and “All My Life.”

She also has a soul-stirring cover of Jackson Browne's "Something Fine" that's been in her setlist of late.

