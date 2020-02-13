You are the owner of this article.
Karla Bonoff, the pen behind some of Linda Ronstadt's biggest hits, is making a Tucson stop

Karla Bonoff is best known for the songs she wrote for others including Tucson's own Linda Ronstadt. She will likely perform several of them Friday, Feb. 14, at the Berger Center for the Performing Arts.

For some people, the name Karla Bonoff was a little known footnote in the career of Tucson's own Linda Ronstadt.

But after the release of the Ronstadt documentary "The Sound of My Voice" last fall, Bonoff's import to Ronstadt's career became a bit clearer.

And when she takes the Berger Center for the Performing Arts stage on Friday, Feb. 14, she'll likely bring it into even finer focus.

Bonoff, who is no stranger to Tucson audiences, will likely include a handful of songs she wrote that Ronstadt recorded including “Someone to Lay Down Beside Me,” “Lose Again” and “All My Life.”

She also has a soul-stirring cover of Jackson Browne's "Something Fine" that's been in her setlist of late. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

If you go

What: Karla Bonoff in concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Tickets: $30; $28 seniors in advance at inconcerttucson.com or at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., and the Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell Ave.; $33 at the door

