KFMA Day latest big event to pull the plug

In a move that should surprise no one, Arizona Lotus Corp., one of the largest privately owned radio station groups in the county, on Monday announced it was canceling or postponing its public events through June including the popular KFMA Day Music Festival with headliner Godsmack on April 18.

Also off:

Tucson’s Biggest Yard Sale that was supposed to be held March 21 at Desert Diamond Casino.

94.9 MIXfm’s Women’s Showcase & Fitness Expo planned for April 4 at La Encantada, which will be rescheduled.

Rock 102.1KFMA’s Battle for KFMADay local band contest at the Rock March 27.

94.9 MIXfm’s Meet The Chefs that was supposed to take place May 17 at Casino del Sol will be rescheduled.

94.9 MIXfm’s Iron Chef Tucson on June 20 at Casino del Sol will be rescheduled.

“We’re living in unprecedented times,” Arizona Lotus Corp.’s General Manager Ken Kwilosz said in a written release. “Like other events during this time, we want to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible.”

Lotus operates several stations in Tucson, including KFMA 102.1 and 94.9 MIXfm.

