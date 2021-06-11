KIIM FM's Buzz Jackson adds Hall of Fame induction to country music awards

Come October, Tucson country music DJ/program director Buzz Jackson will have another piece of hardware to add to his pair of Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association award.

Jackson last week was notified that he will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame — only the second Tucson country radio personality to be inducted.

“This is way cool. I never in a million years expected this," he said last week, days after he learned the news.

The only other Tucsonan in the Hall of Fame is Jim Slone, who once owned KIIM 99.5FM, where Jackson has worked since coming to Tucson from Florida 20 years ago.

Jackson was nominated to the hall three years ago and submitted all the paperwork the nomination required. But since he didn't hear anything back, he assumed it was never going to happen.

Until this year.

"Apparently they keep all that stuff for the future,” he said.