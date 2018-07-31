SoCal blues singer Adrianna Marie’s musical arsenal, aside from a voice described by critics as “sophisticated,” “sultry” and “playful,” includes guitar and standup bass.
And when she takes the stage at El Casino Ballroom on Friday, Aug. 3, she’ll put everything in play with her Groovecutters band featuring noted blues guitarist LA Jones.
Jones, who also is Marie’s husband, is billed as a special guest on KXCI’s seventh annual House Rockin’ Blues Review, sponsored by the Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation. Jones has a long list of accolades for playing with such blues giants as legendary pianist Pinetop Perkins; guitarists Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers and Luther Johnson; and saxophonist Joe Houston.
But his calling card is his pioneering style that blends jump swing blues following Texas and West Coast blues traditions deeply rooted in the 1950s Chicago blues traditions that he perfected over a 25-year career that produced eight notable CDs.
Jones and Marie play an impressive 200 dates a year.
Tucson’s Arizona Blues Hall of Fame All-Stars Anna Warr and Hurricane Carla open Friday’s show with backing by the estimable Bad News Blues Band. It’s a pairing that thrills local blues fans — two of the area’s most dynamic female blues vocalists and one of the area’s finest blues bands.
The show at El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St., starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 and tickets are $18 in advance at all Bookmans locations and at KXCI.org or $20 at the door. Proceeds support 91.3-FM KXCI community radio.
Details: kxci.org