 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last-minute illness prompts Broadway singer to postponed Tucson concert

Last-minute illness prompts Broadway singer to postponed Tucson concert

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is now set to play Fox Tucson Theatre in April. 

 John Russo

A last-minute illness has prompted Tony Award-winning Broadway actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth to postpone her Fox Tucson Theatre concert to the spring.

Chenoweth was supposed to perform on Sunday, Jan. 30. That show will now take place on April 22, Fox officials announced late Wednesday afternoon. 

Tickets for Sunday's concert will be honored for the April 22 event. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Percy Jackson’ series heading to Disney+

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News