Last-minute illness prompts Broadway singer to postponed Tucson concert

A last-minute illness has prompted Tony Award-winning Broadway actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth to postpone her Fox Tucson Theatre concert to the spring.
Chenoweth was supposed to perform on Sunday, Jan. 30. That show will now take place on April 22, Fox officials announced late Wednesday afternoon.
Tickets for Sunday's concert will be honored for the April 22 event.
Cathalena E. Burch
Reporter
Cathalena has covered music for the Star for more than 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.