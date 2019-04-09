Laurie Lewis is returning to Tucson for a show with Rhythm & Roots on Saturday, April 13, with her trio featuring her go-to collaborator Tom Rozum.
It will be the first time we’ve seen her in several years, and it reunites her with the Americana/roots series that regularly hosted her here over the years. The show is co-presented by In Concert.
Lewis, a Grammy-winning bluegrass/folk/country singer-songwriter, has earned the respect and admiration of some pretty impressive peers in a career that has stretched 33 years and counting.
The North Carolina News & Observer praised her for blending Americana styles to create music that is “elegant and wholly her own”; the newspaper went on to call her style “music without borders.” Tucson’s own Linda Ronstadt praised Lewis for a voice that “is a rare combination of grit and grace, strength and delicacy.”
Lewis comes here with her latest album — she has released nearly 20 — “The Hazel and Alice Sessions,” which was nominated in 2017 for the Grammy’s Best Bluegrass record.
The album is an homage to the songwriting duo of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, who blazed trails for female songwriters who weren’t afraid to write and sing about the real lives they were living.
Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 — doors open at 7 — at Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, on the campus of the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Tickets are $20 in advance from inconcerttucson.com or rhythmandroots.org, $24 day of show.