Legendary bluesman Wilson returns for Tucson's 'Wintertime Blues Bash'

The magazine added that Wilson blows “fresh air into obscure classics as well as presenting some of his own that fit in so well you’d never know they weren’t old-school gems.”

The UK’s Morning Star called the album “a powerhouse blues set” while Alternate Root said it “bleeds blues authenticity.”

“The result is just a little more of an authentic, throwback texture. I mean, who does that in 2020, unless you’re pretty darned good and can pull it off, which Wilson is and he does,” wrote the Toledo Blade.

The 70-year-old Detroit-born Wilson will share the stage with his Blues All-Stars — guitarist Billy Flynn, Bob Welsh on keyboards, bass player Kedar Roy and Marty Dodson on drums.

Tucson’s own Michael P. & The Gullywashers opens the show. Frontman Michael P. is an Arizona Blues Hall of Famer who sprinkles a little honky tonk, funk and New Orleans R&B into his Chicago blues.

The band also has a new record, “Drivin’ & Drivin’,” which they recorded during the pandemic. Friday’s show will be the first time the band has been able to perform cuts from the album, which is a sonic kaleidoscope of pseudo old school, funkified blues that will take you to the Chicago Bar on a boozy Saturday night as you picture yourself driving that road to Tucson town, the only town, Michael P. sings, that you can call home.

