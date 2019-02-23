Getting to Banámichi, Sonora

There are two routes from Tucson to Banámichi, Sonora.

From Nogales travel south on Mexican highway 15 to Magdalena de Kino. Just south of the town, turn left on road 54 to Cucurpe. Continue on to the intersection state road 118. Turn right to Banámichi. About a two-hour drive.

From Naco travel south on Mexican highway 2 to Cananea. Before entering the city turn left on state road 118. Continue past Arizpe to Banámichi. Little more than a two-hour drive.

Attractions and activities include hiking, horseback riding, hot springs in Aconchi, south of Banámichi, visits to working ranches, bacanora distillery, birdwatching, motorcycling riding, visit mission churches in several towns along the river.

There are two tourist hotels in Banámichi.

La Posada del Río Sonora is a beautiful rustic looking hotel on the plaza. It has 11 rooms, a restaurant and second-floor terrace for bacanora tasting or early-morning coffee. It's owned by an American couple, Darrin and Cheri Jones. Room rates range from $82 to $121. (American dollars)

Make a reservation by phone: Mex. (011)-52-623-23-10-259 in U.S. (520) 232-2363. For more information go to mexicoecoresort.com

A second hotel, Los Arcos de Sonora, at 38 Calle Obregón, is a block off the plaza. It has 11 rooms.

To make reservations, call in the U.S. 303-838-6505 or Tucson at 520-333-2655. In Mexico, call 623-231-0289.

For more information go to losarcossonora.com/banamichi