Live music fills holiday weekend, with reggae, patriotic odes

Yes, it's hot as heck, but hey, we get a four-day weekend — four days of grilling and chilling to savor the dog days of summer.

And once the sun goes down, it's the perfect time to sneak into an air conditioned theater or relax in the not-so-hot-as-daytime cool of night and enjoy live music — a simple pleasure that the COVID-19 pandemic stole from us last Fourth of July weekend.

There aren't many shows on the books this weekend, and most venues are closed on Sunday, July 4, in honor of the Independence Day holiday. But we found a few shows with mostly local bands to fill the rest of the weekend. (Note: Because the Fourth falls on Sunday, we get to take Monday off.)

Here are the shows heading our way this weekend.

Monterey Court

505 W. Miracle Mile; montereycourtaz.com

• Porch Rockers, Tucson's melting pot of get-up-and-move music — blues, rock, jump, swing and a whole lot of fun — are on stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Admission is free.