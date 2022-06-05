Live music isn't just a weekend thing

Gotta love the folks at downtown's Rialto Theatre and Fox Tucson Theatre.

They get us; they know that sometimes we just don't feel it on the weekends but when Monday comes around, we're ready for a show.

Between the two venues, we have plans to see shows every night from Monday through Thursday next week. That's four straight nights of concerts, and we're not talking about little-known bands stopping here on their way to bigger and better.

These are worthy-of-Saturday-night marquee artists, concerts that are worth staying up late and hitting the snooze button the next morning.

Here's how our next week is going to play out:

• Monday, June 13: The 1970s Brit rockers and MTV innovators The Fixx — "One Thing Leads to Another," "Saved by Zero," "Are We Ourselves" — bring their "Every Five Seconds Tour" to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. The tour celebrates the band's just released album of the same name — its first studio album in nearly a decade.

"Life can either be a series of broken obsessive thoughts or it can be a wonderful mosaic of moments," Fixx frontman Cy Curnin said on the band's website. " 'Every Five Seconds' reflects this human paradox. The constant struggle between bewilderment and betterment.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St., and tickets are $29-$32 through rialtotheatre.com.

• Tuesday, June 14: Metal rockers Buckcherry takes the Rialto stage at 7:30 p.m. with support from fellow rockers Seven Year Witch, Fading Point and Dirtnap. Buckcherry is touring on its 2021 album "Hellbound," the band's ninth studio album in a career that goes back to their 1999 eponymous debut album. Tickets are $30-$37.50 through rialtotheatre.com

• Wednesday, June 15: Don't try to pigeonhole Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett. He's a little bit jazz with country, old-school rock and sass, which he proves on his just released album "12th of June," his first record in a decade. The 64-year-old Texas-born artist opens the album with upbeat improv jazz then delves into his signature silly songs — "Pants Is Overrated," "Peel Me A Grape" and the bluesy "Pig Meat Man."

But the album's heart and soul arguably is in the title song, a lovely, almost acoustic ballad recounting love of family above all. You can chalk some of that sentiment to Lovett becoming the father of twins in 2017 with his wife, April Kimble.

Lovett and his Large Band take the stage at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.50 to $139.50 through foxtucson.com

• Thursday, June 16: It's been a few years since country/Americana singer Mary Chapin Carpenter played on a Tucson stage. The Washington, D.C.-born-and-raised singer-songwriter dips into pop-country, rock and folk, but on her 2020 album "The Dirt and the Stars" — written at her Virginia farmhouse and recorded live at Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios in Bath, England, in the months before the pandemic forced everyone to stay home — Chapin Carpenter gets deeply personal.

In press materials before the album's release in August 2020, she said the songs "come from places of pain and self-illumination, but also places of joy, discovery and the rewards of self-knowledge."

Haitian-American New Orleans-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla opens the show. McCalla, who plays tenor banjo, cello and guitar, sings traditional Creole, Cajun and Haitian music as well as songs influenced by American jazz and folk.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $45-$85 through rialtotheatre.com.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

