Los Lobos headlining benefit for Bisbee's Waren Ball Park on Saturday

Los Lobos headlining benefit for Bisbee's Waren Ball Park on Saturday

The Los Angeles Chicano roots rock band Los Lobos is playing a benefit concert at Bisbee’s historic Warren Ball Park on Oct. 2.

 Piero F. Giunti

Chicano roots rock giants Los Lobos are heading to Arizona this weekend, but if you guessed they were set to play a show in Phoenix or Tucson, you were wrong.

They will be in Bisbee at the historic Warren Ball Park, home of the Tucson Saguaros (aka Bisbee Killer Termites on Sundays, a name coined by resident Bisbee comedian Doug Stanhope).

The Los Angeles-based Los Lobos, which regularly plays Tucson’s Rialto Theatre and a handful of venues in the Phoenix area, is doing a benefit show in Southern Arizona’s picturesque and quirky old mining town on Saturday, Oct. 2.

It will be the multi-Grammy winners first show in Bisbee and it’s part of the band’s more intimate 2021 tour of smaller venues to promote its new album “Native Sons.” The tour will hit small theaters — some as small as 200 seats — through early November.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 concert are $30 through purplepass.com with proceeds benefiting Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Friends of the Warren Ball Park and the St. Patrick Windows Restoration Project.

Tucson’s F.L.G. A Tribute to Santana band opens the concert, which starts at 5 p.m.; gates open at 4.

This is an all-ages show.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

