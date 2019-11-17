Country Thunder is bringing two of country music’s biggest new stars to a star-studded 2020 lineup that also includes perennial favorite Eric Church.
Luke Combs, the newly crowned Country Music Association male artist of the year, and Kane Brown, who in three years has scored a trio of No. 1 hits and scored platinum sales (1 million plus) of his eponymous debut album, head a lineup that kicks off with Dustin Lynch on April 16.
The festival runs April 16-19 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. Four-day festival tickets are on sale now for $130 for general admission; reserved seats have been sold out since last year’s festival.
The 2020 festival follows 2019’s sold-out festival featuring another megastar, Chris Stapleton.
“This is the lineup that we were after,” Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a written release. “Arizona is one of the strongest markets in the world for Eric Church, Luke Combs is the biggest artist in music right now and Kane Brown is probably the hottest young act in country.”
The festival is an encore for Church, who headlined Country Thunder in 2016. The lineup also includes Chris Janson, Russell Dickerson, CMA New Artist Of The Year Ashley McBryde, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, Riley Green, Chicks With Hits (featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss), Dallas Smith, Meghan Patrick, Neal McCoy, Seaforth, Gaby Barrett, Fillmore, Austin Jenkes and Drew Parker. More artists could be added.
Country Thunder, which as been putting on festivals in Arizona since the late 1990s, has five other major multiday events in North America including in Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada.
For details, visit countrythunder.com.