2019-20 season

True Concord Voices & Orchestra is focusing on the miracle of human genius in its 2019-20 season — the group's 16th. Each concert will spotlight a common thread of genius: free-flowing creativity coupled with deep passion resulting in art that touches the hearty and sol and changes humankind.

The season opens in October with "Shakespeare in Song" whose cornerstone will be Ralph Vaughan Williams’s 1938 "Serenade to Music" that highlights 16 vocal soloists and the premiere of the winning work from the third annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composer Competition.

The competition attracted more than 70 entries that used as its basis the text from Shakespeare’s Sonnet No. 8, which also was the inspiration for True Concord’s name. The ensemble changed its name from Tucson Chamber Artists several years ago.

In November, the genius of Mozart and Da Vinci will share the spotlight with works including Mozart's Vespers, and in December, the choir will put on its moving holiday tradition of "Lessons & Carlos by Candlelight."

As part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival next January, True Concord presents "America Sings!," with bass Morris Robinson and the choir celebrating the diverse voices of America through folk songs, spirituals, musical theater and jazz. Keystones of the concert are works by Aaron Copland and Stephen Foster.

Beethoven and Goethe will be the focus in February, with a little Brahms bonus. The centerpiece of the "Beethoven & Goethe" concert will be Beethoven's brilliant Choral Fantasy

In March, True Concord concludes its exploration of genius with Bach's B-minor Mass.

Here's the season at a glance. For season tickets and more information, visit trueconcord.org

• "Shakespeare in Song," Oct. 11-13: Choral works from 1600 to today based on Shakespearean texts.

• "Mozart & Da Vinci," Nov. 22-24: Mozart's “Solemn Vespers” and Jocelyn Hagen's "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci."

• "Lessons and Carols by Candlelight: Songs of the Magi," Dec. 12-15.

• "America Sings!," Jan. 24-26, as part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival.

• "Beethoven & Goethe," Feb. 21-23: Beethoven's “Choral Fantasy” and Mass in C Major; Brahms's Alto Rhapsody.

• "Bach B-Minor Mass," March 27-29, 2020.