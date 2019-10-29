If you go

What: Night of the Living Fest, day one of three

Featuring: Los Rakas, Making Movies and DJ Ethos

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Tickets: $15 through hotelcongress.com; proceeds benefit Many Mouths One Stomach, which sponsors the All Souls Procession

Et cetera: This is a 21 and older event

Weekend fest: Night of the Living continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with Kikagaku Moyo, Minami Deutsch, TsuShiMaMiRe, Mute Swan, Godstar and Toros at Hotel Congress; and 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, with Vox Urbana and Muchacho following the All Souls Process at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento at the Mercado San Agustin.