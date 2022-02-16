Mamma Coal lands coveted gig at Tucson's legendary Maverick

“This is a way to connect to the dance community. I haven’t had that opportunity that much,” Stasney said. “The western dancers want to dance on a hard wood floor. And it’s a legendary venue. I’m a country musician. I should be playing the country venues.”

Stasney started her music career in her native Detroit, playing honky-tonk classic country with a couple of bands. When she moved to Portland, she was in a band called Copper & Coal — her partner had red hair and she had black, hence her nickname Mamma Coal, she said.

After a dozen years in Oregon, she and her husband, with a young son and newborn daughter in tow, moved four years ago to Tucson after he landed an engineering job.

Stasney put her career on hold to focus on her young family, but two years ago, she refocused on her music.

She has released four albums, including two solo records, and “I’m sitting on like 20 songs right now so I’m excited to release something soon,” she said.