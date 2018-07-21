Just when we thought summer had given all that it could give, the emails started coming in last week announcing new shows on the Tucson horizon.
Here's a few that stood out for us.
• AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, casinodelsol.com; tickets at tickets.casinodelsol.com: First up in August, the resort is hosting a two-day Sundown Weekend pool party bash Aug. 11 and 12 with Arizona indie desert rockers Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers. It kicks off at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Oasis Pool Lawn and continues with the Hangover Sunday Party at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Paradiso Lounge. In addition to Clyne and company, the lineup includes The Black Moods, The Pistoleros and The Sand Rubies. Admission to the concert is $35 to $55; it's $15 for the hangover party.
— Tickets are now available for the Sept. 28 AVA show by hard rockers Tesla.
• Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., hotelcongress.com: Tickets are on sale now for Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall's Oct. 23 Tucson show. It's a chance for Tunstall, who is no stranger to Tucson, to get together with some old friends after a five-year absence. She's expected to have some of those guests (Brian Lopez, perhaps? Howe Gelbe?) on stage with her. Tickets are $25 to $99.
• Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, ddcaz.com: Mexico's iconic Yolanda del RIo and Beatriz Adriana will headline the Estrellas de Mariaiachi all-star showcase Sept. 1. Alson on the lineup: Rising star Sebastien De La Cruz, the all–female Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and Mariachi Los Caporales . Tickests are $20 through startickets.com
— You can also get tickets starting at $35 for R&B/funk blasters Kool & The Gang, who are here Sept. 14.