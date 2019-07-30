If you go

What: Eighth annual House Rockin Blues Review "West Coast Blues Explosion"

Lineup: Junior Watson, Billy Watson and Taryn Donath, backed by Troy Sandow and Marty Dodson, and featuring the Bryan Dean Trio

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.

Tickets: $20, $15 for KXCI and Southern Arizona Blues Heritage Foundation members in advance at Tucson Bookmans locations or online at kxci.org; $25 at the door