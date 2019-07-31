Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 1, for the 2020 HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival whose lineup includes legendary jazz/funk saxophonist Maceo Parker & His Big Band, smooth jazz saxophonist David Sanborn and jazz diva Mavis Staples.
The lineup also includes a Western swing band from California and a pair of young female artists who dabbled in jazz and R&B.
The sixth annual festival runs 11 days from Jan. 10-20, 2020, with performances taking place in several venues around town:
• Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
• Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus.
• Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
• Scottish Rite Temple, 160 S. Scott Ave.
• Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Ticket prices vary by event and are available through tucsonjazzfestival.org
The lineup:
• Jan. 10, Maceo Parker & His Big Band, presented in partnership with UA Presents, at Centennial Hall.
• Jan. 11, David Sanborn at the Fox.
• Jan. 12, ladies rule with headliners Grace Kelly and Aubrey Logan at the Rialto.
• Jan. 13, jazz pianist David Hazeltine & the Battle share the stage with tenor sax player Eric Alexander.
• Jan. 14, hip-hop, funk jazz ensemble Ghost-Note out of Dallas that includes the Grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth plays the Rialto.
• Jan. 15, jazz vocalist Veronica Swift teams up with the UA Studio Jazz Ensemble for a concert at Scottish Rite Temple.
• Jan. 16, TBA.
• Jan. 17, Afro-Cuban All Stars, headed up by tres master Juan de Marcos (founder of the critically acclaimed Buena Vista Social Club), play the Rialto.
• Jan. 18, swing/post-bop jazz bassist Christian McBride and Inside Straight share the marquee with Tucson's exciting, national award-winning Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band at the Fox.
• Jan. 19, Tucson Symphony Orchestra teams up for "Aretha: A Tribute," a matinee performance featuring Broadway rising star vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw at Tucson Music Hall.
• Jan. 19, legendary Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples makes her first Tucson appearance in five years, returning to the Fox where she performed in late 2015 with Joan Osborne.
• Jan. 20, the festival goes outside for the MLK Day Downtown Jazz Fiesta, a finale featuring California-based Western swing band Yolo County Line and other artists performing on four stages.