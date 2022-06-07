Midland, Greta Van Fleet heading to Tucson Arena

Tucson Convention Center has added a number of pretty big shows to its lineup for later this summer and early fall, and if you didn’t get the memo early, tickets for some of those events are already long gone.

Fans of Bonnie Raitt swooped up all the tickets for her Oct. 1 “Just Like That ... Tour 2022” show at the Linda Ronstadt Tucson Music Hall.

There are still a few — and by a few we’re thinking less than 100 — floor seats for country band Midland‘s “The Last Resort: Greetings From ....” Tucson arena show on Sept. 23. But there are still lots of other tickets available starting at $30 through ticketmaster.com.

Midland has been a regular in Tucson for the past couple years, graduating from the Rialto to the AVA at Casino del Sol and now to Tucson’s largest venue, the nearly 9,000-seat arena.

Midland is one of three concerts coming to the arena, home to the Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor arena football team and the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team, over the next few months. The arena has hosted only a handful of concerts over the past couple years as COVID shut things down and big name artists have been slow to get back on the road.

The TCC venues — Tucson Arena, Linda Ronstadt Tucson Music Hall and Leo Rich Theater — are located at 260 S. Church Ave. Details at tucsonconventioncenter.com and tickets are available through ticketmaster.com unless noted.

Also coming soon to the arena:

The heavy metal bonanza with Swedish metal band Ghost, Mastodon and Spiritbox on Aug. 27; tickets start at $39 and are available through tix.axs.com

Greta Van Fleet brings its “Dreams in Gold Tour” to Tucson Nov. 9; standing room floor tickets are $115 while reserved seats start out at $47.

Heading to the music hall:

Relive the peace, love and harmony days of the 1960s when the “Happy Together“ tour stops here July 14. The Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and the Cowsills are on the lineup. Tickets start at $30.

Blues guitar great Jon Bonamassa brings some new material with his classic catalog on Nov. 19. Tickets start at $59.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have a treasure trove of 71 charted hits, 40 of them in the Top 40, to draw from when they take the stage Dec. 3. Tickets start at $45.

