As hard as it is to believe, it’s now August.
Wow, where did the summer go?
But we have a feeling August is going to be a pretty excellent month for live entertainment.
We kick off the month with these shows that grabbed out attention.
- Kicking it R&B Old School: En Vogue joins Keith Sweat for an oldies but goodies show Sunday, Aug. 5, at the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. In case you are rubbing your head asking yourself, why do I know that name? at the mention of Keith Sweat and En Vogue, here’s a friendly reminder: Sweat had hits with “Freak Me,” “I Want Her” and “I Like” in the late 1980s, early ‘90s; the all-girl pop-R&B group En Vogue landed hits in the early ‘90s with “Funky Divas,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” and “Free Your Mind.” Sunday’s show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 to $55 through tickets.casinodelsol.com
Also coming up at the AVA: Rick Springfield’s “Best In Show” with Loverboy, Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone on Aug. 19; rapper/actor Ice Cube Sept. 1; Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Sept. 2; country rocker Dustin Lynch Sept. 7; 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul’s The Rock & Roll Express Tour Sept. 18; hard-rockers Tesla Sept. 28; and neo-trad country band Midland Oct. 24.
- Jazz in the summertime: The last time jazz saxophone great Dave Koz was on a Tucson stage, there was a chill in the air. That Christimastime 2016 show was thrilling and chilling, but Koz is bringing a different kind of cool to Desert Diamond Casino on Thursday, Aug. 2, with his Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns Tour. Koz joins fellow saxophonists Gerald Albright, Richard Elliot and Mindi Abair to revisit the golden age of jazz, performing fresh, new arrangements of classic songs from the 1960s and ‘70s. The quartet hits the stage at Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, at 8 p.m Thursday. Tickets are $29 to $61.50 through startickets.com
And speaking of the 1970s, the mid-1970s pop duo Air Supply (guitarist Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock) hit the Desert Diamond stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. Tickets are $25 to $45.
- A reggae kind of Tuesday: Stephen Marley arguably came from some pretty strong reggae genes and the son of the late Bob Marley has made good use of them. The younger Marley, 46, is playing Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on Tuesday, Aug. 7. He takes the stage at 7 p.m. and tickets for the all-ages show are $30 in advance at ticketfly.com or $32 day of show.
His show follows the latest installment of Local Love Presents’ spotlight tribute shows featuring local bands. “Tribute Takeover” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, features Tucson bands The Jack, Priest Unleashed, Mr Skynyrd and Bucketfingers. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 day of show. Details: rialtotheatre.com