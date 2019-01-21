Cellist Harvey Wolfe is turning 85 this month, which is a pretty remarkable milestone.
But rather than settle for a big cake and heart-felt birthday wishes from close friends and family, Wolfe has invited some well-placed musician friends on Saturday, Jan. 26, to share his love of music and his love of reading in a benefit concert for Literacy Connects.
He's calling it a chamber music jam session, which is an interesting take on the traditional jam sessions usually reserved for blues, rock and jazz.
There's no set program. None of the musicians — violinists Michelle Abraham, Tim Kantor, Anna Gendler and Joseph Roussos-Hammond; cellist Theodore Bucholz; violist Sarah Toy; and Wolfe, who retired from the Cleveland Orchestra — will be donning fancy concert attire. And you can feel free to grab a snack and glass of wine during the performance.
The musicians are donating their time and they are asking for a $20 suggested donation, with all the proceeds benefitting Literacy Connects.
Saturday's event is from 5 to 8 p.m. and you can come and go at any time. It's at the Literacy Connects offices, 200 E. Yavapai Road, on Tucson's north side.