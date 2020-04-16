Missing Country Thunder? Here's a quick reminder of what you're missing

If only the world hadn't stopped turning, Arizona country music fans this weekend would be crowding the sprawling alfalfa field in Florence for the biggest music event in the state.

Over four days that was to begin Thursday, April 16, and continue through Sunday, April 19, more than 100,000 of us would have been reveling in some of the biggest names in country music for Country Thunder.

The festival, alas, was called off for coronavirus. Country Thunder was one of the last holdouts to pull the plug, hoping beyond hope that the worst of the pandemic that has literally ground the world to a near halt would be beyond us by this weekend.

The festival, with its lineup intact, is rescheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Click here for ticket info.