Modest Mouse show at the Rialto tests new Tucson indie venue COVID rules

If you are a fan of Modest Mouse and you didn’t pay close enough attention when the Rialto Theatre announced the band’s Tucson date back in May, you are sorely out of luck.

The concert on Monday, Sept. 20, is sold out — the first bonafide sellout since the Rialto reopened to live entertainment in late August.

If you are among the lucky ones to have a ticket for Monday’s concert, be forewarned: If you are not vaccinated or cannot prove you tested negative for COVID-19 48 hours before the show, your ticket will not get you in the doors.

The Modest Mouse show will be the first test of a new independent venues policy adopted by the Rialto, Fox Tucson Theatre and Hotel Congress aimed at keeping everyone at their shows safe from infection.