Musicians start Go Fund Me to help colleagues hurt by COVID-19

A trio of Tucson musicians has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help their colleagues cope with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

In its first 24 hours, "Tucson Musicians COVID19 Relief" (tinyurl.com/s3tzqk2), which went live Sunday night, had raised more than $4,000 of its $25,000 goal. The fund is being spearheaded by Ben Nisbet, a violinist and guitar player whose day job is in administration with Tucson Symphony Orchestra; his singer-songwriter girlfriend Katie Haverly; and KXCI personality Hannah Levin, and the trio is hoping to raise far more than the initial $25,000 goal.

The campaign will distribute money to musicians who fill out a survey that gauges their losses and needs. The link to the survey is on the Go Fund Me page and Nisbet said as of Monday evening, about 20 people had responded.

"But we know that there are a lot of people out there who are afraid to ask for help. We're trying to message out to people that it's OK to ask for help," he said.

But for reasons of transparency, Nisbet's group will only distribute funds to people who fill out the survey.

Nisbet said early survey responses show that many Tucson musicians estimate they are out tens of thousands of dollars, much of it from future shows cancellations.

Nisbet started planning the campaign before last week's rush of concert cancellations including the TSO and Texas signer-songwriter Robert Earl Keene, and the downtown clubs (Fox Tucson, Rialto and Club Congress) paused operations for three weeks.