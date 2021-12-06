Naim Amor band to preview debut album at Owls Club show

Naim Amor is introducing his new band to Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the downtown Owls Club.

Actually it’s more of a reintroduction. The Naim Amor Band — Amor on vocals and guitar, Casey Hadland on drums, Ben Nisbet on guitar and Thoger Lund on bass — played a single show on a frigid November night at the MSA Annex last year.

Saturday’s show also is a chance for Amor and company to perform songs from their work-in-progress debut album, which they recorded in May. The album is still in production and Amor didn’t know when it would be released.

He described the music as “art rock” with “lots of instrumentals.”

“A journey through songs referencing some ‘60s ‘70s easy listening as well as TV or movie soundtracks,” he said.

They released a YouTube video that hints to the sound, a psychedelic almost rockabilly rocker that opens with those distinctive “Batman” theme chords.