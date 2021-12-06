Naim Amor band to preview debut album at Owls Club show

Naim Amor is introducing his new band to Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the downtown Owls Club.
Actually it’s more of a reintroduction. The Naim Amor Band — Amor on vocals and guitar, Casey Hadland on drums, Ben Nisbet on guitar and Thoger Lund on bass — played a single show on a frigid November night at the MSA Annex last year.
Saturday’s show also is a chance for Amor and company to perform songs from their work-in-progress debut album, which they recorded in May. The album is still in production and Amor didn’t know when it would be released.
He described the music as “art rock” with “lots of instrumentals.”
“A journey through songs referencing some ‘60s ‘70s easy listening as well as TV or movie soundtracks,” he said.
They released a YouTube video that hints to the sound, a psychedelic almost rockabilly rocker that opens with those distinctive “Batman” theme chords.
Saturday’s show at the Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave., will be a dry run for the band’s Jan. 13 ticketed show at Club Congress Plaza at Hotel Congress. It will be Amor’s first time performing on the sprawling outdoor stage and the first time he will play at Club Congress in five years.
Not that he’s been a hermit, even throughout the pandemic. Amor has played at a number of Tucson bars and restaurants, mostly doing a mix of music and styles that aren’t his own. Last week, for example, he did a jazz show at Casino del Sol.
Saturday’s show also will be his first bonafide Tucson concert of his own music in a long while.
“It’s one thing to play gigs in bars and restaurants; it’s another to play a concert, and I don’t do that often,” he said. “The last time I played my stuff was a year ago. I feel like I need to play.”
The Owls Club show begins at 8 p.m. and admission is free.
Tickets for the Jan. 13 show at Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St., are $10 through hotelcongress.com.
