 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Naim Amor band to preview debut album at Owls Club show

Naim Amor band to preview debut album at Owls Club show

Tucson singer-songwriter Naim Amor will debut his new music with his band, which has been together for about a year.

 Courtesy of Naim Amor

Naim Amor is introducing his new band to Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the downtown Owls Club.

Actually it’s more of a reintroduction. The Naim Amor Band — Amor on vocals and guitar, Casey Hadland on drums, Ben Nisbet on guitar and Thoger Lund on bass — played a single show on a frigid November night at the MSA Annex last year.

Saturday’s show also is a chance for Amor and company to perform songs from their work-in-progress debut album, which they recorded in May. The album is still in production and Amor didn’t know when it would be released.

He described the music as “art rock” with “lots of instrumentals.”

“A journey through songs referencing some ‘60s ‘70s easy listening as well as TV or movie soundtracks,” he said.

They released a YouTube video that hints to the sound, a psychedelic almost rockabilly rocker that opens with those distinctive “Batman” theme chords.

Saturday’s show at the Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave., will be a dry run for the band’s Jan. 13 ticketed show at Club Congress Plaza at Hotel Congress. It will be Amor’s first time performing on the sprawling outdoor stage and the first time he will play at Club Congress in five years.

Not that he’s been a hermit, even throughout the pandemic. Amor has played at a number of Tucson bars and restaurants, mostly doing a mix of music and styles that aren’t his own. Last week, for example, he did a jazz show at Casino del Sol.

Saturday’s show also will be his first bonafide Tucson concert of his own music in a long while.

“It’s one thing to play gigs in bars and restaurants; it’s another to play a concert, and I don’t do that often,” he said. “The last time I played my stuff was a year ago. I feel like I need to play.”

The Owls Club show begins at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Tickets for the Jan. 13 show at Club Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St., are $10 through hotelcongress.com.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Amor~Convertino "Santa Cruz River"

Amor~Convertino "Santa Cruz River"

  • Updated

From the album "The Western Suite & Siesta Songs" by Naim Amor and John Convertino, out Nov. 7th on Living Music Duplication. Footage by N…

Naim Amor "Woman" - T Town Sessions

Naim Amor "Woman" - T Town Sessions

  • Updated

T-TOWN SESSIONS presents: Naim Amor -"Woman" Drums: Bruce Halper, Bass: Sean peter Rogers. Recorded @ Saint Cecilia Studios with Cloud Microph…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News