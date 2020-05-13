National online country music talent show was born in Tucson

A dozen aspiring country music artists will vie for a chance to have their music played on The Country Network and be represented by an agency whose roster includes Brad Paisley, Chris Young and some of the genre’s hottest up-and-comers.

And it all started in Tucson.

The online contest, #GotSway, was the brainchild of Tucson country music social media guru Jessica Northey-Shaw, who tapped a few of her celebrity friends — Neal McCoy, Cowboy Troy and the London country trio Essex County among them — to be judges. She also teamed up with the boutique Nashville agency The Artist Management Group, which could add the winner to its star-studded lineup.

Northey-Shaw said the idea came during a casual conversation about music in the coronavirus era in March with the members of Essex County, which takes over Northey-Shaw’s popular Country Sway Facebook page on Sundays.

The contest takes its cues from “Nashville Star” and “American Idol;” one of the judges is Jeff Boggs, who was an executive producer on the short-lived “Nashville Star” where the country got its first glimpse of Miranda Lambert and Chris Young.