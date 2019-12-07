If you need a little nudge to get you in the holly-ho-ho mood, check out these holiday concerts on the horizon.
True Concord Voices & Orchestra
What: The professional choir is looking at the Wise Men with its annual Lessons & Carols by Candlelight concert. "Songs of the Magic," which the choir is performing five times between Thursday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 15, will feature music inspired by the Three Wise Men and their gifts presented to the Baby Jesus. Organist Guy Whatley joins the ensemble.
When and where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive in Green Valley; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway, and 7:30 p.m. at St Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road.
Tickets: $25 and $40 through trueconcord.org
Tucson Symphony Orchestra
What: The orchestra performs highlights of Handel's glorious "Messiah" with the TSO Chorus and guest soloists soprano Emily Birsan and tenor Paul D’Arcy on a program that Music Director José Luis Gomez also includes Bach's Barandenburg Concerto No. 3. The program also includes Corelli's Concerto Grosso No. 8, “Christmas Concerto.”
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
Tickets: $46 to $86 through tucsonsymphony.org
What: The Emmy Award-winning Texas Tenors — John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher — bring their "Deep In The Heart of Christmas" show to the orchestra, with Conductor José Luis Gomez at the podium. They'll serve up the holiday favorites including “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” that really capitalize on their high harmonies and their crowd-pleasing original hit “Bootdaddy," in an evening that promoters promise will be "heart-warming and touching."
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tickets: $34 to $105 through tucsonsymphony.org
Fox Tucson Theatre
What: The downtown theater is going all-in for Christmas with a handful of holiday concerts that started latest week. Tickets are available at foxtucson.com and the theater is located at 17 W. Congress St. Coming up:
• "Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas" is part theater, part concert and all family-friendly. It follows the story of the young bird Max, who goes off course as his family flies south for the winter. Santa’s helpers, who have their own worries putting the final touches on presents, come to the rescue to help Max find his way. Along the journey they encounter friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; $19.50 to $37.50.
• The iconic Grammy-nominated Mariachi Sol de México brings it "Merry-Achi Christmas" show here at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. It's a mix of holiday favorites given the mariachi treatment and mariachi greats. Viva Performing Arts is co-presenting the show, which is more than likely to sell out. Hint: Don't wait until the last minute. $24.50 to $49.50.
• Khris Dodge Entertainment is staging its "In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular!" on Friday, Dec. 20, starring Katherine Byrnes, Brian Levario, Chach Snook and Crystal Stark and featuring 94.9 MIXFM personalities Greg Curtis and Meredith Dunkel, hosts of Greg + Mere in the Morning, and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. Here's what to expect: Singing, dancing, a little bit of holiday magic, a six-piece band and a feeling like you're watching a classic Christmas special on TV. $25-$35 with proceeds benefitting the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.
• The a capella ensemble Voctave is briingting its "The Spirit of the Season" show featuring unaccompanied takes on Christmas carols and holiday standards including “Let it Snow,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “O Holy Night,” “This is My Wish/Let There Be Peace on Earth" and a whole lot more. The 11 vocalists, who hail from central Florida, are known for their performances of Disney and Broadway hits. They are set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; $29.50 to $69.50
Blind Boys of Alabama
What: The pre-eminent Southern gospel ensemble knows how to insert a little heavenly hope in its "Jingle Bells." California singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm opens the show.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Tickets: $25 to $38 through rialtotheatre.com