If you go

What: Chanukah Cantata choir

Featuring: Cantors, soloists and choirs from seven Tucson synagogues, accompanied by the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Conductor and composer: Robert Lopez-Hanshaw, choir director at Temple Emanu-El.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road.

Tickets: $18 at the JCC or by calling 299-3000.