The folks at Whiskey Roads, the new country-music themed restaurant/night club across from Foothills Mall, say their grand opening this weekend will be one for the Tucson history books.
“We’re ready. We’re excited,” managing partner Fernando Gomez said Monday as they were putting the finishing touches on the 10,000-square-foot space at 2265 W. Ina Road, which for decades housed Romano’s Macaroni Grill. “It’s going to be one of the biggest grand openings for a restaurant in Tucson.”
Gomez, a chef-owner along with partners Greg Wexler and Josh Arvizu — all of them from Putney’s PitStop Sports Bar & Grill on North Oracle — said they are expecting thousands of people to show up for the grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will include live entertainment headlined by Tucson’s own Vince Moreno, who has played keyboards and toured with some of Nashville’s biggest names including Neal McCoy, Daryle Singletary, Craig Morgan and Tracy Lawrence. Moreno plays guitar these days for Aaron Tippin.
Moreno is on a hometown lineup Saturday that includes Duhamel “DJ Du” Cassell, who has shared the stage with Nashville superstars Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion; country cover band Southern Reins, and Jack Bishop, one of the area’s most in-demand country artist.
Whiskey Roads is a second venture for the Putney’s owners, who announced the project in the spring. The menu of classic American fare, from meatloaf and steak to kicked-up spare-rib nachos and throwback fried zucchini, ranges from $10 to $15 for burgers and sandwiches to $13 to $28 for dinner entrees.
The weekend kicks off with a soft opening on Friday, Aug. 2, featuring California country singer-songwriter Charlie McNeal at 5 p.m. and Tucson’s own Robert Moreno Band at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the party will be inside and out beginning at noon, with a stage set up in the parking lot to accommodate the 3,000 to 4,000 people expected to attend, said Gomez, whose resume includes cooking at Putneys and the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain.
Whiskey Roads opens at 11 a.m. daily. Details: whiskeyroadstucson.com or facebook.com/whiskeyroadstucson.