Tony nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway has done a couple of concerts in her adopted hometown of Tucson.
But this weekend’s “Linda Ronstadt Songbook” concert feels bigger than her.
“It’s not just going to be a concert. I’m thinking of it as a happening,” said Callaway, who called Saturday’s concert her biggest solo show since moving to Tucson in summer 2018. “I want this to feel like a real love fest for Linda.”
Two years ago, Callaway traded the hustle and hassle of New York City for the calm of Tucson and the Southwest desert. And on Saturday, Oct. 26, the jazz-pop singer-songwriter will pay tribute to one of Tucson’s most revered natives, Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt.
Callaway, 61, has been doing the Ronstadt tribute show since last year and has gotten positive response from audiences and critics alike, including from Ronstadt, who reached out to Callaway to give her her blessings.
“She said she was honored that someone of my caliber was singing her songs so that makes me feel really happy and grateful because it’s one thing to do my tributes to Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Sara Vaughan — great singers who are no longer with us,” said Callaway, whose songwriting credits include “The Nanny” sitcom theme song and Barbra Streisand’s wedding song “I’ve Dreamed of You.” “But when you are singing a living legend, it is slightly less an easy thing.”
“Linda Ronstadt Songbook” will feature some of Ronstadt’s most iconic songs, dating back to her early Stone Poneys days (“Different Drum” and “Long Long Time”) to her pop/rock classics (“You’re No Good,” “Desperado”) to Ronstadt’s unforgettable classics from her three critically acclaimed Nelson Riddle albums (“What’s New” and “Am I Blue”).
Callaway also will team up with her longtime music director Billy Stritch to recreate some of Ronstadt’s duets, including “Somewhere Out There.”
“That song just haunted me so much,” she said. “I really love some of her gorgeous ballads.”
In addition to Stritch, Callaway will share the stage with Ronstadt’s longtime guitarist and arranger Bob Mann and bass player Trey Henry, who supported Ronstadt in her final tours several years ago.
“We are all really excited and Trey and Bob are really excited to get to do these songs in her hometown,” Callaway said.
“I’m really feeling emotional because ... I feel so honored to be able to celebrate Linda in her hometown. So I’m kinda nervous.”